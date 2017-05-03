After completing his century in the ongoing second Test match against the West Indies, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali saluted captain Misbah-ul-Haq and and Twitter burst into frenzy after that.

The Twitterati are praising Azhar for this gesture especially with the reference to it being the last series of Misbah.

Here are some reactions:

The 'Army Style' was appreciated:

Lieutenant Azhar Saluting Captain Misbah pic.twitter.com/QJrsSIXTE4 — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) May 2, 2017





The 'Touching Moment'





The 'Brotherhood'

azhar ali aur Misbah.. barey aur chotay bhai https://t.co/k8snHnAudN — MB..... (@missPakistan65) May 2, 2017





Obviously 'The emotional moment'

This is very emotional as a cricket fan

Proud of you misbah and azhar ali https://t.co/MeleRec9Zf — BigFatChinesePanda (@NaemSaleem) May 2, 2017





A 'Part of history books'

Azhar Ali's salute to Misbah ul Haq will go down in history books ???? https://t.co/sfASj4MIVs — Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) May 2, 2017





Shows 'Greatness of Misbah-ul-Haq'

Azhar saluting Misbah. Sums up the greatness of the man!!! pic.twitter.com/MARi9Wzibj — Sohaib Furqan ???????? (@sohaibfurqan) May 2, 2017





Love and respect for both





Tribute to 'The Man'





Salute to 'The King'

Azhar Ali saluting King Misbah ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/y7FINr4E9Y — Sheikh Hassan (@umairhassanoo01) May 2, 2017





And the dedication to 'Legends'

"I'd like to dedicate my innings to Younis and Misbah since this is their last series, hopefully we'll win as well" : Azhar Ali #PakvWI pic.twitter.com/LS4thmXG4b — CricUnit (@CricUnit) May 3, 2017



