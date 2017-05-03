LONDON - Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has signed for Worcestershire for the duration of the Champions Trophy, the English county side confirmed Tuesday. Lyon -- who has taken 247 wickets in 67 Tests -- replaces pace bowling compatriot John Hastings who will compete in the 50-over tournament from June 1-18. "Nathan has been mainly playing Test cricket for Australia and is available for Worcestershire. He is the number one international spinner in Australia at the moment and just had recent success in India.," said Director of cricket, Steve Rhodes.