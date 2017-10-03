Former Pakistani skipper and all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has joined Pakistan Super League’s franchise Karachi Kings officially.

He has moved from 2nd edition of PSL's champions Peshawar Zalmi to Karachi Kings as a part of first trade of the 3rd edition of Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan Super League announced on Twitter:

The BLOCKBUSTER Trade of the Year!

Karachi Kings clinches Boom Boom Afridi in return for their Gold and Silver pick! ???? pic.twitter.com/KF34xhYQ5f — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) October 3, 2017

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi wished Shahid Afridi good luck on joining Karachi Kings.