ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s proud son and two-time WBC silver flyweight champion M Waseem has recorded his eighth consecutive victory after knocking down Panama’s Carlos in the first round of the exhibition fight held in Panama City.

Waseem maintained his winning streak and his No 1 ranking in the flyweight category. Waseem, who hails from Quetta, has been preparing in Panama since June 29 with Las Vegas-based trainer Jeff Mayweather, the uncle of world-famous Floyd Mayweather, for a probable WBC title fight in December this year.

Talking to The Nation, Waseem said he was informed about the fight by his trainer and in his eight consecutive fight, he managed to come out with flying colours. He is now number one contender for the title shot, which would be held in January next year. He is yet to know to whom he would fight.

“I was preparing very hard for the last two months or so and I was sure about my victory against Carlos, but it was really surprising that knocked him down in the very first round. I landed a punch on his left eye, which floured him and he never managed to stand again. It is a morale boosting victory for me, as I am working very hard with my trainer Jeff Mayweather.

“I once again request the Balochistan Chief Minister to fulfill his promise and realise the long-awaited cash incentive, which he had promised me one year ago. This incentive will help me a great deal in training well and ease my financial burden. I am taking giant strides in boxing world, so any help during this period would mean a lot and go a long way in helping me scale new heights,” he added.

Waseem also requested Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Ababsi, IPC minister Riaz Pirzada and PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera to give top priority to his case and sanction more funds to him. “More funds will help me a lot to train well without any financial burden and also help me achieve my aim of winning mega titles for me and my country.”

Meanwhile, IPC minister Riaz Pirzda lauded Waseem for winning yet another bout and hoped he would continue winning more laurels for the country. He promised to take up his issue with the prime minister so that he may get more funds soon. PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera also praised Waseem and promised to look after him in the best possible manner.