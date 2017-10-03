NEW DELHI - Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been added to India's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Australia starting this week in Ranchi.

The left-handed batsman, who missed the five-match ODI series against the Steve Smith-led Australia to be with his ailing wife, returns to the 15-member T20 team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the side on Sunday after the hosts wrapped up the one-day series 4-1 in Nagpur.

Batsman Dinesh Karthik made his way back after leading his domestic side India Red to victory in the recent Duleep Trophy competition. Veteran fast bowler Ashish Nehra also made the cut while rookie paceman Shardul Thakur and batsman Ajinkya Rahane were kept out.

SQUAD: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (v capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.