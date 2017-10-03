ISLAMABAD-Diamond Club and Classic Club qualified for the NBP-ICA Twenty20 Cricket Tournament 2017 final, which will be played later this month.

In the first semi-final, Classic defeated Essco by 18 runs in 17 over-a-side match. Classic, batting first, posted 149 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted overs. Sajawal Riaz was top scroer for Classic as he scored 46 runs while Sohail Ahmed collected 28 and Wajid Ali 21. Saad and Hassan claimed three wickets each. In reply, Essco could score 131-5. Ahmed slammed unbeaten 49 while Ali Salman made 27. Asjad ripped through Essco batting by grabbing four wickets for 22 runs.

In the second semi-final, Diamond Club outplayed Asif Memorial. Put into bat first, Asif Memorial gathered 149 runs losing five wickets in the allotted overs. Kashif emerged as top scorer as he hammered impressive 67 runs and he especially proved very harsh for young off spinner Arsal Shaikh, who was hit for 34 runs in his two overs. Kashif was ably assisted by Junaid who contributed significant 57 runs.

Diamond replied strongly and chased the required target in 15.4 overs losing just three wickets. Usman Ashraf batted brilliantly and gathered 52 runs while Zohaib hit 28 runs.