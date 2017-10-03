LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team’s head coach from New Zealand Mark Coles arrived here on Monday to groom the national cricketers for their assignment against New Zealand in the UAE.

“Mark Coles will be working on trial basis, working as a volunteer with the national team and assigned only for the upcoming New Zealand series,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here on Monday. Mark will be supervising a training camp of twenty nine players commencing from October 4 to October 24 at Lahore Country Club, Muridke for the buildup of the team.

Mark was a member of the Wellington squad in 1992 and played six ‘A’ list games for Wellington. He retired from cricket in 1996 due to stress fractures in his back. He had worked as an assistant coach with New Zealand 'A' Women's team in year 2000. He has been a satellite coach for Cricket Australia in Western Australia in 2012 and the assistant coach of the Western Fury side. He in the past had worked closely with two current Internationals Nicole Bolton (Australia) and Leigh Kasperek (NZ) whilst in Perth. He also coached the Wellington Blaze to a T20 title in 2013, as well as being part of the Northern Districts High Performance coaching staff from 2014.

PCB names 29 women players for training camp: Pakistan Cricket Board Monday announced the names of 29 women players for a training camp commencing from October 4 to October 24 at Lahore Country Club, Muridke.

The camp is being setup to prepare the Pakistan team for the upcoming ICC Women Championship – Round 1 (Pakistan vs New Zealand) at Sharjah, UAE. The camp will be held under the supervision of head coach Mark Coles. Pakistan women team will take on New Zealand women team in Sharjah for three ODIs and four T20I matches starting from October 31, 2017 to November 14, 2017.

The players, who will attend the camp, are Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof (captain), Javeria Wadood, Bibi Nahida, Sidra Amin, Sadia Yousaf, Iram Javed, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Ayesha Zafar, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fareeha Mahmood, Maham Tariq, Fazila Ikhlaq, Kainat Hafeez, Rameen Shamim, Nataliya Pervaiz, Fatima Sana, Azra Farooq, Aisha Naz, Lubna Bahram, Sadia Iqbal, Nida Rashid and Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar.