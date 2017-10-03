POTCHEFSTROOM - South African fast bowler Morne Morkel is likely to be out of action for about six weeks because of a side strain, team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said on Monday. Morkel's injury adds to a long list of injured South African fast bowlers, with Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Chris Morris already out of action for extended periods. He said Morkel would have scans on Monday but a preliminary assessment was that he was likely to need six weeks of rest.