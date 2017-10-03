LAHORE: A ten-day training camp for Pakistan Women cricket team began today in Lahore to prepare the players for the upcoming series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan women cricket team’s head coach, Mark Coles has already arrived in Lahore to groom twenty-nine women national cricketers for the series.

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman told media that Mark Coles would be working on trial basis as a volunteer with the national team, only for the series against New Zealand.