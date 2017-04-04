LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday invited 13 players for the training camp ahead of their Test series against the West Indies.

Young blood M Abbas, A Raza and Khalid Usman would join the experienced ones like Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, Younus Khan, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Yasir Shah and Sohail Khan. Shan Masood was recalled for the camp to fill the opener slot while Sami Aslam, Usman Salahuddin and Rahat Ali were the other youngsters who would be part of the training camp. The players will practice at the Gaddafi Stadium today (Tuesday) at 3pm while this camp will continue till April 7. The following players will attend the camp: Sami, Azhar, S Masood, Younus, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, M Abbas, Asad Raza, Khalid Usman.