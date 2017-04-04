Islamabad-Former chief selector and head coach Mohsin Hassan Khan has said that Pakistan batsmen need to improve if they want to win the ODI series against the West Indies.

Talking to The Nation, Mohsin said: “According to me, the West Indies has the weakest bowling and batting attack, so it was golden opportunity for green caps to inflict 4-0 whitewash against them in the T20 series. The pitches were dry without grass while the conditions were almost similar to Pakistan.

“It is alarming situation for Pakistan coaching staff and team management, as not a single major batting display from Pakistani batsmen was witnessed. I feel top order should have come all guns blazing and scored loads of runs and should have posted at least 170 or 180 runs,” he added.

Terming Shahdab Khan as future of Pakistan cricket, Mohsin said the youngster is very sharp, aggressive and full of passion. “Shadab has desire to excel, which was missing since long in Pakistan cricketers. He is a fine bowler, but I feel he should be given fair chances to show his batting talent, while Hassan Ali is improving with each passing day, the way he handled the pressure and bowled the dead overs is truly remarkable and speaks volumes about his abilities.

“I am very pleased for Ahmed Shahzad, who finally got back into scoring runs. He got his confidence back and looked relaxed in the last innings, although he scored a good half century, but I feel he should have prolonged his innings,” he added.

About Babar Azam, the former coach said: “Babar is also a bright future of Pakistan cricket as the way he plays his innings, scores runs in difficult situations and looks calm is very impressive. But he should bat sensibly and must understand the importance of converting 50s into 80s and 100s. He got out after seeing through tough period, it is not good for a batsman of Babar caliber to simply throw away his wicket.

“Wahab Riaz has generated a lot of pace and played sheet-anchor role. He spearheaded bowling line up and also contributed with the willow, when Pakistan was in dire strides,” he added.

About Sarfraz Ahmed captaincy and his pressure handling, Mohsin said: “Sarfraz is a magician, who always thinks differently. It was clearly evident that he had some kind of plans and he utilises his options quite well while Kamran Akmal was also good with the bat, as he gave Pakistan solid starts, which was required from him.”

He said that now first task of winning the T20 series is achieved and now lies another test of winning the One-Day International series, which is most important for Pakistan to ensure Pakistan remain in top 8 or beyond in ICC rankings. “Pakistan has a balanced ODI side and I am sure with proper planning and keeping in mind weaknesses of the West Indian team while the coach and team management must have prepared plan to register series victory.

“The team stands great chance of winning the Test series as well, as they are playing as a unit for the last several years, have best suited players including Misbah, Younus and Azhar Ali in their Test side. It will be very difficult for the West Indians to stop Misbah and company from inflicting defeat, but Pakistan must be aware of complacency, which can cost them dearly,” Mohsin concluded.