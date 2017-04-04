SYDNEY - South Africa's Gary Kirsten will be in charge of the Hobart Hurricanes for the next two Australian Big Bash League seasons, the club announced on Monday. The 49-year-old came out on top after an extensive recruitment process involving a panel including Tasmanian cricketing greats Ricky Ponting and David Boon. "I am committed to developing the young T20 talent within the club and the region -- at the same time creating the best environment for our leaders and experienced players to perform their best," Kirsten said in a statement.