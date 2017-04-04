PORT OF SPAIN - West Indies have dropped opener Kraigg Brathwaite from their ODI squad to take on Pakistan. Carlos Brathwaite, who led West Indies in the four-match T20 series completed on Sunday but is set to depart for the IPL, also misses out on a series that is crucial to West Indies' chances of automatic World Cup qualification.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was fit to be included, after straining his side during the second ODI against England, while wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton, whose last ODI appearance was in 2014, returned to the squad selected for the first two matches against Pakistan. All three ODIs will take place in Guyana, starting with the first match on Friday.

Kraigg Brathwaite made his ODI debut last year against Pakistan but has averaged 27.80 from ten innings, with a strike rate of 57.55 - no one has batted more slowly (with a qualification of 100 runs) in that time. He made scores of 14, 42 and 5 during the 3-0 defeat against England last month, as West Indies struggled to build competitive totals.

Evin Lewis also failed to make a significant impact in the England series but, after blasting 91 to help West Indies win the third T20 against Pakistan, he retains his place and is likely to open alongside Kieran Powell. West Indies were unable to select Carlos Brathwaite, who captained the side during their 3-1 T20 defeat, as he is due to link up with IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils later this week. Brathwaite's form in ODIs has not made him an automatic pick, however, and his absence could open the door for Jamaica allrounder Rovman Powell.

Pakistan are currently No. 8 in the ICC's ODI rankings, holding the final automatic qualification spot for the 2019 World Cup; West Indies are in ninth, with five ranking points separating the sides. Failure to beat Pakistan would leave West Indies - who will be absent from this year's Champions Trophy - struggling to catch them ahead of September's cut-off and facing the prospect of having to come through the ICC Qualifier.

SQUAD: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton.