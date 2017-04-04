DUBAI - With their victory in the four-match Pakistan-West Indies T20 International series held in the Caribbean islands, the green shirts have been bumped up to the fourth position in the latest International Cricket Council's T20I rankings. Pakistan previously ranked sixth in the list.

With a rating of 117 and 3,398 points, Pakistan, which won the series against West Indies 3-1, currently stand behind South Africa by a meager 8-points difference. England rank fifth on the chart after Pakistan by a 40-points margin.

West Indies, the reigning World T20 champions, now stand sixth in the ICC T20I rankings with 2,906 points and a rating of 112.

Since Pakistan did not win the series by 4-0, it failed to replace South Africa in the top three ranks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Evin Lewis of the West Indies have made impressive gains in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for T20I Batsmen following the conclusion of their series.

Babar, who was the leading run-getter in the four-match series with 137 runs, has rocketed 41 places to a career-high 27th position, while Lewis, who scored 111 runs in the series, has vaulted 40 places to 45th in the latest rankings, which were released on Monday.

Ahmed Shahzad 29th (up by five places), Shoaib Malik 34th (up by three places) and Carlos Brathwaite 109th (up by 35 places) are the other batsmen to improve their rankings in the list which is headed by India’s Virat Kohli.

In the bowling table, Pakistan’s wrist spinner Shadab Khan has entered in 117th position after producing player of the series performance. The teenager was the most successful bowler in the series with 10 wickets.

Shadab’s team-mate Imad Wasim has moved up two places to second spot, 15 points behind number-one ranked Imran Tahir, while other bowlers to head in the right direction include Wahab Riaz 40th (up by three places), Marlon Samuels 60th (up by four places) and Carlos Brathwaite 77th (up by 36 places).

In the all-rounders’ list, Samuels has gained one place and is now fourth, while Brathwaite has jumped 31 places to claim 30th position.