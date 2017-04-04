LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan has said that the PCB has same stance on the Big-3, which will exist no more after June this year.

Talking to Nawa-i-Waqt on telephone, the PCB chairman said that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in the last week of this month would prove very crucial to decide about the future of Big-3. “We were against the idea of Big-3 right from the start, and we are stick to our stance on it. A new draft has been made, on which many countries have agreed upon, and I hope in June this year, the Big-3 formula will have no existence.”

He said that he was invited by Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena. “I was invited for being the president of the Asian Cricket Council. Sri Lankans are our fast friends and seeing such sweet relations between us, it is expected that we may start holding our home series at the neutral venue of Sri Lanka, which will not only help us strengthen our relations with them but will also cost us cheap than other countries.”

PCB APPROVES MOBILE COACHING CLINIC: The PCB has approved mobile coaching clinics across the country in order to promote the game at grassroots level. The sources said that initially, the mobile coaching facility would be provided in the 16 cities of the country. “The decision of holding the coaching camps in the all provinces was taken in the 44th Governing Board meeting.”

“Though these coaching clinics, the players will be provided a platform to showcase their skills and get ample opportunities to make their way to the national team. The players will also be provided all the necessary equipment and international-standard facilities during the camps.

The top performers will also be brought to the National Cricket Academy to further polish and groom for the national team,” the sources added.