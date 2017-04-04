Murata to face N'Dam for WBA crown

TOKYO - Japan's London Olympic champion Ryota Murata will fight Hassan N'Dam for the vacant World Boxing Association middleweight crown next month, his gym said Monday. The 31-year-old's first title shot will take place in Tokyo on May 20 against the veteran Cameroon-born Frenchman, who is ranked number one by the WBA. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to fight for the middleweight crown here in Japan," Murata told reporters. "I expect a very tough fight but I want to leave everything out there and return the blessing of having won an Olympic gold medal." Japan's only previous middleweight world champion was Shinji Takehara, who won the WBA title in 1995. But the 33-year-old N'Dam, a former WBO champion with 35-2 record including 21 knockouts will provide a stern test for Murata.–AFP

Moyes regrets slap threat to female reporter

LONDON - Sunderland manager David Moyes said Monday he "deeply regrets" threatening to slap a female BBC reporter. Earlier on Monday, Premier League strugglers Sunderland had issued an apology on behalf of Moyes for the remarks he made to Vicki Sparks after a goalless Premier League draw at home to Burnley on March 18. Moyes, speaking at a press conference on Monday, said: "It was in the heat of the moment. I deeply regret the comments I made. "That's certainly not the person I am. I've accepted the mistake. I spoke to the BBC reporter, who accepted my apology." Sparks had asked if Sunderland owner Ellis Short's presence at the Burnley game meant Moyes was under additional pressure, with the Black Cats yet again involved in a battle against relegation.– AFP

Pakistan to play in Thailand Open Bowling

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman has confirmed that Pakistan team will leave on April 7 to feature in the 43rd WMA Singha Thailand Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017. Ijaz said: “We are taking Pakistan’s top most bowlers, including Afzal Akhtar, Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera, Ali Suria, Daniyal Shah and me, to the event which will begin from April 8 at Blu-o Rhythm & Bowl Ratchayothin Bangkok. “I am raising the green flag across the globe without any major support from government and private sector. We have sent our teams to almost every major event from our own pockets while the PSB also helped us to some extent. Our boys are doing well internationally and they just need government and private sector support, international coach and the best facilities.”–Staff Reporter

Four matches decided in Mayor Cup Soccer

ISLAMABAD – PEF Chasers Football Club beat Zeeshan FC 5-4 on plenty kicks in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 match here on Monday. Wasim slammed the opening goal to give PEF 1-0 lead which was levelled 1-1 by Waqar. Later on penalty kicks, PEF converted 4 and Zeeshan FC 3. In the second match of the day, Mehran FC hammered Al-Qaim FC 8-2. Sammad scored a brace for the winners and Murtaza hit one to make it 3-0. Ishaq reduced the deficit to 3-1 but after that, three consecutive goals came from Mehran through Daniyal, Rohullah and Hassam. Noman scored second goal for Al-Qaim, but Ashfaq and Ali added one more goal each to finish the match at 8-2. In the third match of the day, Islamabad Academy thrashed Jinnah FC 4-0 while in the fourth and last played of the day, Akbar FC thrashed Pak Sporting 5-1.–Staff Reporter

IAAF records targeted in Fancy Bears attack

PARIS - Athletics' world governing body the IAAF has been targeted by the Russia-based Fancy Bears computer hacking group, compromising information on Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), it said Monday. In a statement, the IAAF said it believed an attack had compromised athletes' TUE applications stored on its servers, adding that it detected "unauthorised remote access" to the IAAF network on February 21. It admitted it was not sure of information was subsequently stolen from the network. TUEs are official waivers allowing athletes to use otherwise banned substances for the treatment of legitimate medical conditions. "Our first priority is to the athletes who have provided the IAAF with information that they believed would be secure and confidential," said IAAF president Sebastian Coe.–AFP