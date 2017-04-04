In an interview to a private TV channel, former captain and star cricketer Shahid Afridi said we should praise Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his good work.

“If there is work being done by Shahbaz Sharif, we should all praise it. In fact the leaders should praise him as well if he’s doing a good job.”

A video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was shown to Shahid Afridi on the show where he asked the audience that who agreed that KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak was the best chief minister in Pakistan. The majority in the audience raised their hands.

Imran Khan then pointed towards Shahid Afridi in the video clip saying, “there is no comparison between Khattak and Shahbaz Sharif.”

On this, Afridi said during the interview. “If I stand up in my house and ask who the number one is, everyone will say Shahid Afridi. So it’s no big deal.”