Sana Mir has stepped down from captaincy saying that she doesn't intend to work under the current setup of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Mir expressed her concerns in an open letter posted to her official Facebook page.

It all started when a report by team coach Sabih Azhar, leaked in media, blamed Sana Mir for the loss of Women s World Cup 2017, labelling her as ‘self-obsessed’.

She revealed that her coordination with team coach Sabih Azhar was not smooth as she insisted on playing the Diana Baig considering her sublime form.

“I want to make it clear I don't intend to continue in the future with the current setup of the Women’s Wing in any capacity. Having said that I would still be sharing a detailed report with all of you to improve women's cricket once I get back by the end of August InshaAllah,” the letter read.

The cricketing reasons for Pakistan’s poor performance in the ICC Women's World Cup were also mentioned in the letter. She admitted that Pakistan should have won at least four of the matches. Sana has led Pakistan in 72 ODIs, winning 26 of them.

The ex-skipper cleared that she isn't a self-centered person as blamed and that media can ask any player about her attitude towards them.

Pakistan’s women team failed to win any match in last month’s ICC women world cup in England. “My coordination with the coach suffered when I insisted on playing Diana Baig, who was in absolutely great form. That was our major disagreement. Diana is talented and was in great form in the WWC 2017,” she said.

“No one can have a 100% record but it s disheartening to see a coach maligning the senior players who have been giving confidence and guidance to youngsters for so long,” said Sana Mir.