All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 70 as India declared their first innings on 622-9 on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The left-hander smashed three sixes and four fours in an 85-ball stay to frustrate the Sri Lankan spinners, who had hurt the visitors' middle-order with regular strikes.

Veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath claimed four wickets for Sri Lanka which suffered new injury worries after paceman Nuwan Pradeep left the field on day one with a pulled hamstring.

Six Indian batsmen scored 50 or more -- including centuries to Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane -- as the tourists go in search of a series-clinching win.

The 217-run fourth-wicket partnership between Pujara and Rahane remained the highlight of the innings at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha made a patient 67 and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scored 54 before becoming Herath victims.

Debutant left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara picked up two wickets. They included overnight centurion Rahane for 132 -- his maiden Test scalp -- in the morning session.

Part-time bowler Dimuth Karunaratne claimed Pujara, who added just five runs to his overnight 128.

India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, need a win to clinch the series. The hosts need at least a draw to keep their hopes alive.