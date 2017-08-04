ISLAMABAD - Police chalked out sensational 43-40 victory against SNGPL in the Inter-departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) 2017 match here at the Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Police and SNGPL were involved arguably in the best match of the event so far, as it was like see-saw battle. Both the teams played out their hearts and were highly lauded by the thin crowd. Although both the teams were dominating on each other but Police took the honours in the dying moments, as when it seemed the match might go into the extra time, Police players managed to win the crucial points, which ensured 43-40 victory in their favour.

In the earlier matches, PAF hammered Railways 60-21. Railways players were no match to the experienced airmen, who stream-rolled Railways players while Navy stunned Wapda 44-24. It was shocking result for Wapda, who were one of the favourites to lift the title. Director PAF Sports Board Group Captain Amir Nawaz graced the occasion as chief guest.

The event was marred by complete mismanagement, as there were empty seats, arrangements were pathetic while the organisers were missing from the venue. The federation failed to pull even a small crowd, as in the past, whenever a kabaddi event was conducted in Islamabad, massive crowds thronged the venue and the players got tremendous support. Jinnah Stadium, where events were conducted in the past despite having around 50,000 to 60,000 seating capacity, was filled with a thin crowd.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is blaming title sponsor Strawberry Sports for poor arrangements, which was the main reason behind lack of interest showed by the masses. PKF secretary Rana M Sarwar was present at the venue, but it was shocking to see that people sitting beside him were smoking, and when this scribe pointed Sarwar towards them, he failed to justify. The question arises here that is who is responsible to ensure sports-friendly environment? It is a national and moral duty of the PSB DG and the PKF secretary to take strict notice of the situation and ensure no such repeat of incident.

The journalists, who were in quite numbers, were left high and dry as there was no one who could provide them results. Instead of accepting his failure, Sarwar was more concerned about the inclusion of title sponsor’s name in the stories. In the past too, Sarwar failed to made proper arrangements and always passed on the blame to others. Strawberry Sports were involved in rugby event at Islamabad rugby ground, and they also failed to organise the event successfully.

When this scribe asked Sarwar about sponsorship money, he replied: “I didn’t get a single penny from the title sponsor. I am handling all the affairs myself.” The question is why Sarwar awarded title sponsorship to an amateur firm, which doesn’t have any experience whatsoever of conducting even club level events. It is hoped that PKF president Ch Shujaat Hussain will take notice of the situation and take stern action against the culprits.