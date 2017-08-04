ISLAMABAD: Sarfraz Ahmed is hopeful that Pakistan will become the top team, claiming that the team only needs to step up their morale, as they already have dreams to be No.1 team.

He also wants to make sure the success is ongoing after the 2017 Champions Trophy since the team is has a combination of senior, junior and new players who are all abundantly talented; they only need support.

Sarfraz claimed that being a top team isn’t about winning one trophy, but is about consistent performance of the same level.

Pakistan team captain admitted that prior to their tour to West Indies they were not doing well and in the beginning of the Champions Trophy they had lost to India but they improved. It was a hard journey for the team but their positivity trumped the odds.

He said that being a captain is a lot of pressure and but at the moment he is embracing the challenge and will attempt to not take too much pressure in the Test Format.

The team’s next target is to win the Test series against Sri Lanka.