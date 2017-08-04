Mahin loses ITF Junior Tennis semifinal

ISLAMABAD – Lack of international exposure has cost young Mahin Aftab dearly, as she was brushed aside in straight sets by Turkish Selin Lidya Sepken in the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship 2017 semi-finals in Jordan on Thursday. Selin had vast international exposure of playing in the ITF and ATF events while on the other hand, females in Pakistan don’t even get handful of chances at national level, so thinking about performing at international events is just like a day-dreaming for them. Selin was at her level best and she simply outclassed Mahin by 6-0, 6-0. Talking to The Nation, Mahin said: “Now I will take part in the next ITF World Junior-II Tennis Championship 2017, which will begin from August 7. I am in the main round and will try to perform well.”–Staff Reporter

Pakistan players shine in world snooker

ISLAMABAD – Former world snooker champ M Asif carved out 4-1 win against Egyptian Abdelrahman Shahin in the IBSF 6 Red World Snooker Championship 2017 currently underway at Hurghada, Egypt. According to PSBA media director Naveed Kapadia, besides Asif, Sajjad, Babar Masih, Asjad Iqbal and Naseem Akhtar also recorded victories in the event. Asif beat Abdelrahman Shahin 4-1, winning 55-13, 1-68, 47-0, 68-24, 37-28. M Sajjad beat M Abdel Hakim of Egypt 4-2, 22-30, 41-19, 46-02, 18-32, 33-19, 34-25 while in another match, M Sajjad beat Ashraf Abu Alhaj of Jordan 4-0, 53-24, 68-0, 65-8, 34-18, Asjad Iqbal beat Mahmoud Elhareedy of Egypt 4-2, 21-30, 32-33, 45-20, 33-27, 25-17, 46-0 and Naseem Akhtar thrashed Peter Seveljev of Russia 4-0, 57-7, 35-19, 47-1 and 45-0.–Staff Reporter

32 matches decided in basketball event

LAHORE – As many as 32 matches were decided in the 1st Agha Arshad 3x3 Basketball Tournament here at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Thursday. Islamabad beat Mianchunna 22-10, Don Boxco-A (UM) beat Allied Club 15-11, Don Boxco-A (EM) beat RAM Club 8-3, Don Boxco-C (UM) beat YMCA-B 17-6, Islamabad-B beat Eagle Daska 20-9, Don Boxco-B (EM) beat Don Boxco-D (EM) 15-8, Khanewal-B beat Lahore Club 11-7, Multan-A beat New Age 9-5, Wapda-A beat Brothers Club 10-8, UoL beat DHA-B 12-5. In other matches, PAF-B, Don Boxco-A (EM), PAF-A, Multan-A, YMCA-A, Frank Five-B, UoL-B, Brothers Club, Frank Five-C, Rawalpindi, Frank Five-A, Peace Club, Wapda-B, YMCA-A, Wapda-D, Frank Five-C, Don Boxco-A, Don Boxco-B and Islamabad-B registered victories.–Staff Reporter

Five goalkeepers inducted in hockey camp

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Thursday announced the names of five goalkeepers to attend the national senior hockey camp. The camp is in progress at Islamabad's Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium to prepare the team for the Asia Cup, being played from October 12 to 22 in Bangladesh. The selected goalkeepers are Mazhar Abbas (NBP), Muneeb-ur-Rehman (SSGC), Hafiz Ali Umair (SNGPL), Waleed Akhtar (Bannu) and Amjad Ali (SSGC). They were shortlisted from a group of 13 goalkeepers after two-week specialised goalkeepers training camp at Karachi, which was conducted by Pakistan's former goalkeeper Nasir Ahmed, a veteran of two World Cups (2006 & 2010) and one Olympics (2008). The national hockey camp commenced from July 24 for the Asia Cup barring the goalkeepers.–Staff Reporter

National U-18 Women Hockey starts today

LAHORE - The National U-18 Women Hockey Championship will roll into action today (Friday) here at the National Hockey Stadium. The eight team competition promises quality hockey as the participating teams are fully prepared to fight it out for glory. Punjab Colours, Punjab Whites, Balochistan and Sindh Colours are placed in Pool A while Pakistan Boards, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Whites are in Pool B. Punjab Colours are the defending champions and they are likely to throw a tough challenge in the event as they have worked really hard at a training camp to maintain their number one status. The event will serve as a effective medium to hunt fresh talent as Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is laying special emphasis to revive and promote women hockey.–Staff Reporter