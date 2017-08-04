KARACHI - Legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are set to reunite later this month with new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans. The duo is set to come to terms with the Sultans later this month, with Wasim taking on the role of cricket operations director, and Waqar to be appointed head coach. The signing of Wasim in particular is a significant coup for the new side. Waqar comes into the tournament for the first time, reuniting the former express right-arm fast bowler with his ex-teammate for the first time since their final playing days in 2003.