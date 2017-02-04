NEW DELHI:- Former England captain Kevin Pietersen ruled himself out Friday of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, saying he needed a breather after a packed schedule in recent months. Pietersen, 36, played for the Rising Pune Supergiants franchise in the 2016 edition but could only manage four games before missing the rest of the competition with a calf injury. "FYI - I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too!," Pietersen announced on Twitter.–AFP