MUMBAI : While there are tensions between the Asian neighbours and bilateral cricket ties are in jeopardy, Indian government has given an NOC to the Pakistan side to feature in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India.

The tournament will be played from January 31 to February 12 and India, Pakistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal are going participate in the tournament.

It is learnt that the Pakistan side, after going through the intelligence clearance, is expected to arrive in India on January 28.

While the tournament will commence in New Delhi as India take on West Indies, Bengaluru will host the final.

Apart from Delhi and Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Faridabad, and Andhra Pradesh will host the matches.