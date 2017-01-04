CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa said Tuesday it wants to hold talks with the agent of Kyle Abbott to discuss a report that the fast bowler is on the verge of signing a contract to play county cricket in England. Hampshire expect to secure the services of Abbott on a long-term deal which would preclude him from playing for South Africa. "We will discuss it with his agent," a CSA spokesman said. Abbott, 29, has become a key member of the bowling attack after spending much of his career on the fringes of the national team.