Serena shakes off rust for comeback win

AUCKLAND - Serena Williams overcame rust and a troublesome wind to launch her comeback from a four-month lay-off with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier at the Auckland Classic Tuesday. In her first outing since she was shocked by Karolina Pliskova in the US Open semi-finals, the world number two made a sluggish start to a season. The third and fourth seeds, Caroline Wozniacki and Barbora Strycova, both cruised through their opening matches, with Wozniacki beating American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-2 and Strycova a 6-4, 6-3 winner over fellow Croatian Barbora Stefkova. However, the rain again affected evening play with second seed Venus Williams also making a slow start as she was 2-2 in the first set against New Zealander Jade Lewis when play was stopped for the day. –AFP

Shifa International win friendly match

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospitals Islamabad beat Friends XI Rawalpindi by 66 runs in a friendly cricket match played here at Pindi Stadium. Friends XI won the toss and invited Shifa to bat first. Shifa put up 237-6 in allotted 30 overs. Faisal Iqbal was the star of the day with sensational unbeaten 104 while Azmat Bashir contributed 62, captain Shafiq Awan 27 and Nasir Awan 15. Waqar took 2-37 while Abid and Sajjad Khan clinched a wicket apiece. Friends XI were bowled out for 171 in the 27.4 overs. Ayaz made 43, Sohail 37 and Abid 17. Shahbaz Afzal ripped through Friends XI batting lineup and took 6-22 while Abrar Malik also chipped in with 2 for 27 Khurram Bhatti and Syed Mudassar Bukhari took a wicket each. Faisal and Shahbaz jointly declared players of the match.–Staff Reporter

Mangla Corps clinch 1st Army Wushu C’ship

QUETTA - An impressive closing ceremony of the First Army Wushu Championship-2016 was held Tuesday in Quetta Cantt. General Officer Commandant Major General Shafqat Ashghar was the chief guest at the occasion and distributed prizes among the athletes. The eight teams comprising various army corps participated in the championship and displayed a high level skill of sportsmanship during the event. The army sport was played in two categories: Taolu and Sanshou. Mangla Corps won the championship defeating Karachi Corps while the Southern Command clinched third position.–Staff Reporter

K-Electric to promote hockey in Karachi

LAHORE - K-Electric has collaborated with the Karachi Hockey Association for the U-14 & U-16 Youth Hockey League. K-Electric also collaborated recently concluded U-16 Women’s Boxing Tournament in Karachi in order to revive and promote Boxing especially in young women representing different areas of the city. Eight teams participated in the Youth Hockey League, all named after famous Olympians. K-Electric spokesperson said: “K-Electric is committed to nurture and develop youth and there is no better platform than sports. We hope this collaboration will contribute to the revival of hockey in country and attract youth to this remarkable sport.”–PR