LAHORE - Some seven thousand athletes and officials will take part in the 33rd edition of the National Games being held from October 7-14 at Quetta.

This was stated by Secretary Sports, Balochistan, Mehboob Ahmad at a news conference here Monday night at a local hotel after first meeting of the secretaries of the national sports federations held under the chairmanship of President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan. Secretary POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and officials of Balochistan Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

Mehboob Ahmad said that Balochistan Government has allocated Rs 800 million for the development of sport infrastructure and allied facilities, holding of the games and provision of the equipment for the games.

"We are fully determined to hold the games according to the schedule and the Balochistan Government and all the law enforcement agencies have given firm assurance to hold the games in a peaceful manner," he said.

Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan said thirty three disciplines will be held for men while women will be competing in twenty three events.

"All the events will be held at two venues, Musa Khan and Ayub stadiums where excellent facilities are being created to hold the games", he said adding "In addition to the thirty three disciplines, two demonstration events will also be organised".

The events to be contested are archery (men and women), athletics (men and women), badminton (men and women) baseball, basketball (men and women), boxing, bodybuilding, golf (men and women), handball (men and women), hockey (men and women), judo, ju-jitsu (men and women), kabaddi, karate (men and women), rowing (men and women), rugby, shooting (men and women), sailing (men and women, squash (men and women),swimming (men and women), table tennis, (men and women), taekwondo (men and women), tennis (men and women), tug of war, volleyball (men and women), weightlifting (men and women), wrestling, wushu (men and women). The demonstration sports include canoeing (men and women) and softball.

He said cycling (men) and Judo event may be organised subject to withdrawal of court cases filed against the POA while the decision of holding of football (men and women) will be taken later with the opinion of legal adviser.

Holding of gymnastic (men), handball (men and women), ju-jistu (men and women and squash (men and women) are subject to compliance of POA directions.

POA Chief also praised the efforts of the Balochistan Government for making efforts as far as creation of facilities and infrastructure were concerned.

Lt Gen Arif said Army authorities in Quetta have assured their full support and cooperation to hold the sports extravaganza in a smooth manner.