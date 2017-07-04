LAHORE - The cricket activities have been restored in historical Iqbal Park (MInto Park) North Zone Lahore Region after long period of four years by special efforts of Hamza Shahbaz Member National Assembly, Sports Board Punjab and Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed President Lahore Region Cricket Association.

Nine cricket nets including practice pitches have been established in Minto Park Lahore where 20 cricket clubs of North Zone have started their net practice again and thousand players will get benefit from this facility. Sports Board Punjab donated five hundred thousands while Enum Holdings provided sixteen hundred thousand on request of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed to construct cricket nets.

Clubs who have been adjusted in new cricket nets at Minto park Lahore are Ihsaan Memorial, Mubashir Naeem Memorial, Pioneer, Faizbagh Gymkhana, Zafar Memorial, General Akhter Abdul Rehman CC, Youngster A, Ravi Gymkhana, Free Batter, Muslim Gymkhana, Young Muslim Gymkhana, Ravi Park Gymkhana, Baqa Jelani, Crown, Victorious, Young Victorious, Mahboob Park Gymkhana, Shumali Lahore Gymkhana, Crescent CC and Young Crescent CC.

Masood Anwer President North Zone Lahore, Naseer Shahzad Secretary, Executive Committee and all clubs of North Zone Lahore have offered thanks to Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Sports Board Punjab and Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed for restoring cricket activities again in MInto Park Lahore