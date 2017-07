LONDON - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is to miss the first Test with England which gets underway on Thursday due to family reasons, Cricket South Africa announced on their website on Monday. Opening batsman Dean Elgar -- who has seven Test centuries to his credit -- will captain the side in Du Plessis' absence. The 32-year-old batsman returned home for the birth of his first child last week, but will be unable to return in time for the opening match of the four-Test series.