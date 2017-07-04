Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz revealed that Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is one of her major inspirations to play cricket and become a fast bowler.

In a Facebook post, Ms. Imtiaz shared the story of her inspiration. “In 2005 I saw Indian team for first time when they came to Pakistan to play Asia Cup,” wrote the pacer.

Imtiaz revealed that she was a ball picker at that time when she saw Jhulan Goswami who was fastest woman bowler at that time.

“I was so impressed that I decided to chose cricket as my career, specifically fast bowling,” she recalled.

“And after 12 years, it is a proud moment for me that I am playing ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting inspired,” Ms. Imtiaz said.

Pakistan and Indian women cricket teams clashed in ongoing World Cup on July 2nd in which India defeated Pakistan by 95 runs.