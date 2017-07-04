ISLAMABAD - Promising 15-year-old tennis player and rising local star Mahin Aftab has booked her place in the Pakistan Fed Cup team.

Mahin has managed a spot in the team, after carving out sensational victories against much senior opponents in the trials held at Pakistan Sports Complex hard courts from June 29th to July 2, under the watchful eyes of Inamul Haq.

Fed Cup will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan hard courts from 18th to 23rd.

Three-member Pakistan team comprising Ushna Suhail, Sarah Mehboob Khan and Mahin Aftab will depart on 16th, while Inam will accompany as coach and non-playing captain.

Mahin, who was not able to play tennis for a year or so, due to O Level examinations and for minor health related issues, bounced back in style in the trials.

She hammered the likes of Pakistan’s number 1 female tennis player Sara Mansoor, Mehak Khokhar, Shimza, Esha Jawad and her elder sister Alina before losing marathon matches against Ushna and Sarah Mehboob.

Mahin, while talking to The Nation attributed her success to sheer hard work of her father Aftab Ahmed, who took lot of interest, pain and spent hours and hours in tennis courts, gyms and provided her with best coaches available both in Pakistan and abroad.

“I could not have dreamed about becoming so successful at such an early age had my father not supported me,” she said.

Mahin said that she reached Pakistan number 3 spot last year and could have become number 1, if she was not injured.

“Now I have fully recovered and am back to my best level, I will not leave any stone unturned to help my country perform in the Fed Cup,” she said.

“Yes I know we don’t have a great record in the Fed Cup, but it doesn’t matter. We will play fearless tennis,” Mahin said.

Mahin won two-hour long marathon match against Pakistan number 1 ladies singles player Sara Mansoor played under hot and humid conditions in straight sets.

She took the first set 6-1 and second set 6-4.

Mahin outclassed her elder sister Alina Aftab 2-0, winning 6-2 and 6-4.

Although Alina lost against Mahin, but she put up a great fight against her younger sister.

Had she not played back-to-back matches, Mahin could have easily beaten former Pakistan number 1 female player Sarah Mehboob Khan as well.

Mahin lost the battle 3-6 and 3-6 and she also lost against lone international player Ushna Suhail 4-6 and 5-7.

Umpiring was highly questionable during the matches.

The PTF needs to hire professional or at least reputed chair umpires, while there is an urgent need of hiring professional line boys as well, as blunders were witnessed in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II tie against Iran.