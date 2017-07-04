The winner of ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistani cricket team has reached Prime Minister House to meet Premier Nawaz Sharif, reported Waqt News.

According to media reports the premier has arranged the reception for green shirts to honour their win.

Pakistani players will be given Rs1 crore each in appreciation to their victory.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq are also accompanying the players. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Abid Sher Ali and Maryum Aurengzeb welcomed the players.

Furthermore Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi is also present at the occasion.

Pakistan defeated India in final of ICC Champions Trophy by 180 runs margin and lift the trophy.