ISLAMABAD - Shuhada Foundation on Monday challenged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s announcement to distribute cash awards among members of the Pakistan Cricket Team on winning the Champions Trophy, at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC single bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition filed by the controversial Lal Masjid-based Shuhada Foundation.

The petition raises the question under what law the prime minister was distributing taxpayer money among the cricket team players.

The foundation has also requested the court to issue a stay order and prevent the prime minister from distributing cash awards.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq asked according to what law, the prime minister had announced cash awards for the players and what was the cash limit for such awards.

The court also directed the deputy attorney general to appear in person and present details of the law on Tuesday.

The petition states that cricket players get various benefits, which a government grade-22 officer gets, they draw monthly salaries from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), match fees and various other benefits.

The PM should be stopped from distributing taxpayers’ money of over Rs220 million among players and officials

The case was adjourned till Tuesday (today).