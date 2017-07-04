Pakistan One Day International (ODI) and T20 Sarfaraz Ahmad has been nominated as Test captain of Pakistan cricket team. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan announced it during reception given to the green shirts by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

While addressing the ceremony, Khan stated that Sarfaraz has led the team brilliantly and he deserved to be captain of the Test team.

"I and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had decided already and I think this is the right time to declare it," he said.