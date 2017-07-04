Djokovic win should not surprise: Agassi

LONDON - Novak Djokovic has lost his aura of invincibility but coach Andre Agassi says nobody should be surprised if the Serb goes on to claim his fourth Wimbledon title this month. Djokovic has dropped to fourth in singles rankings after an inconsistent season and the 30-year-old’s Aegon International triumph on Saturday was only his second title of the year. “Don’t be surprised,” eight-time grand slam winner Agassi, who joined Djokovic’s team prior to French Open in May, said. “Can a guy like this objectively find his way back to the trophy? Heck, yeah he could....That’s the plan, that’s always the plan – to get better – and the belief in winning has to be yours and yours alone. I think there’s enough momentum that could build to give that particular dream, hope or objective a real shot.”–Agencies

Ex Chelsea captain Terry joins Aston Villa

LONDON- Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has joined Championship side Aston Villa, the club’s owner said Monday. “Welcome JT to Birmingham city...Aston Villa!@AVFCOfficial Announcement shortly!,” Tony Xia posted on Twitter in a sideways dig at the club’s cross-city rivals, Birmingham City, who had also sought to sign him. Terry became a free agent at the weekend after 22 years at Stamford Bridge where he played his entire career in the Premier League. The Birmingham Mail and other papers reported Terry had signed a one-year deal and already flown to Villa’s pre-season training camp in the Algarve to meet his new teammates. He made his final appearance for the champions in May, leaving to a guard of honour 26 minutes into the game to correspond with his shirt number.–Agencies

‘Big Four’ still the ones to beat : del Potro

LONDON - The ‘big four’ of men’s tennis remain the players to beat at Wimbledon, said former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, as this year’s tournament at the All England Club gets under way. Since 2003, Roger Federer has taken seven titles at the grasscourt grand slam followed by Novak Djokovic’s three, while Andy Murray and Rafa Nadal have claimed two each. The quartet have also been named as the top four seeds for the first time since 2014, though defending champion Murray and Djokovic have had mixed seasons. “They have returned to be the Fantastic Four, as they have been throughout their careers,” Argentine del Potro told the ATP World Tour website (www.atpworldtour.com) in comments posted on Sunday. “I think it’s something that appeals to every tennis fan.–Agencies

Everton outstrip Europe’s heaviest spenders

LONDON - Everton, once known as England’s Bank of England club, are returning to their high-spending ways by becoming Europe’s heaviest spenders in the transfer window. The Toffees are expected to pay 24 million pounds for Burnley centre half Michael Keane on Monday to take their overall investment to 80 million pounds this transfer window as they attempt to build a side capable of breaking into the Premier League’s top four next season. Other arrivals include Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen (23 million pounds), Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (25 million pounds) and Henry Onyekuru (6.8 million pounds), the Eupen striker who was immediately loaned out to another Belgian side Anderlecht. Everton are also in negotiations to sign Malaga’s Spain under-21 striker Sandro Ramirez.–Agencies

Funding boost after America’s Cup winnners

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand government announced NZ$5.0 million ($3.7 million) in funding Monday to help the country’s America’s Cup-winning yachting team retain key personnel after their victory. Prime Minister Bill English said the money would help keep together the Team New Zealand syndicate that claimed yachting’s oldest trophy with a crushing 8-1 win over Oracle Team USA. While the syndicate is a private entity, English said a contribution of public funds was appropriate given the next regatta in 2021 was likely to be held in Auckland. “We are in boots-and-all in the sense that this is a big event, it will be great for New Zealand and government has a role in supporting major events. But we are not holding out an open cheque book for Team New Zealand to get whatever they want.”–Agencies