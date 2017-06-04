London - Fresh from eclipsing Virat Kohli's record as the fastest batsman to 7,000 one-day international runs, South Africa opener Hashim Amla has eclipsed a host of legends of the game in another category. His chanceless century in the Proteas' Champions Trophy tournament opening clash with Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday evening was the 25th ODI ton of his career. It came in just his 151st match. The next closest is Kohli, who took 162 matches to get there. By way of comparison, the great Sachin Tendulkar took 234 games to reach that mark, and Australia legend Ricky Ponting 279 matches. Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who now calls The Oval home with England county side Surrey, took 379 ODIs to get there.

Amla's first mistake in a sublime innings lead to his dismissal shortly after breaking the record - a desperate attempt for a second run saw him caught short after a bullet throw by Kusal Mendis. He departed for 23, having become the fourth centurion in three matches in this tournament. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal became the first centurion in this Champions Trophy, with England's Joe Root answering in the second innings of that match. And New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a sublime century of his own against Australia in Friday night's washout at Edgbaston against Australia. Amla's latest entry into ODI cricket's record books came after he passed the 7,000 run mark during the Proteas 2-1 series defeat to England prior to the tournament. Upon reaching 23 during South Africa's innings in the third fixture at Lord's, Amla reached 7,000 runs in 150th innings – 11 knocks fewer than it took Kohli. The India skipper, who scored his 7,000th ODI run in January 2016 in Australia, has also been usurped by Amla as the holder of the records for fastest to 5,000 and 6,000 ODI runs, with the South African run machine seemingly forever on the heels of his younger batting counterpart.