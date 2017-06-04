BIRMINGHAM - Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on Saturday announced the team's lineup for the June 4 Champions Trophy clash against India in England. Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail and Junaid Khan would not feature in the match with Fahim Ashraf may get a chance to play. Arthur said further changes to the team's line-up would be made in light of the pitch and ground conditions ahead of the match. "We have a lot of faith and a lot of confidence," Arthur said while addressing a press conference in England. Pakistan and India are set to contest a high-stakes Champions Trophy fixture on Sunday. The cricket-mad neighbouring countries rarely square off and hundreds of millions of fans are expected to tune in and watch the teams fight for national pride at Edgbaston in Birmingham.