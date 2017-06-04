BIRMINGHAM - Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on Saturday announced the team's lineup for the June 4 Champions Trophy clash against India in England. Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail and Junaid Khan would not feature in the match with Fahim Ashraf may get a chance to play. Arthur said further changes to the team's line-up would be made in light of the pitch and ground conditions ahead of the match. "We have a lot of faith and a lot of confidence," Arthur said while addressing a press conference in England. Pakistan and India are set to contest a high-stakes Champions Trophy fixture on Sunday. The cricket-mad neighbouring countries rarely square off and hundreds of millions of fans are expected to tune in and watch the teams fight for national pride at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Arthur names 12-man squad to face India
