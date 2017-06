Pakistan will play against arch-rival India in a high-profile Champions Trophy match today at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

According to the official schedule, the match will begin at 2:30pm Pakistan's local time.

Pakistan's Coach Mickey Arthur has announced a 12-member squad ahead of the team’s clash against India.

“Fast bowler Junaid Khan, middle order batsman Haris Sohail and top order player Fakhar Zaman will sit on the bench and won't play the match,” Arthur said.

"We have finalised 12, will decide on final 11 in the morning after having a look at the wicket," Arthur told media at Edgbaston.

Team Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

This ICC Champions Trophy match of today featuring the two arch-rivals alone is expected to be worth more than 10 million dollars to the city’s economy.

Arthur said that Pakistan team was "completely calm" ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against India.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham -- a city with one of the largest Asian populations in Britain -- while the worldwide television audience for Sunday's match could run into the billions.

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.