April 18, 1986, Sharjah

Pakistan won by one wicket

Pakistan won by one wicket in a match no fan on either side of the border will forget. Pakistan, needing four runs off the last ball to lift the Australasia Cup, sailed through as Javed Miandad pulled a full toss from seamer Chetan Sharma for six. Instantly, Miandad became a national hero and Sharma was reduced to facing barbs and insults on his return home

March 1, 2003, Centurion

India won by six wickets

India won by six wickets in the World Cup match featuring a classic cricket confrontation between two global stars in India, Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Tendulkar smashed a 75-ball 98 to help his team achieve a 274-run target. Akhtar bagged just one wicket, that of Tendulkar, while conceding 72 runs in his 10 overs. Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar (101) was the only batsman to score a century in the match.

Sept 19, 2004, Edgbaston

Pakistan won by three wickets

Pakistan won by three wickets. Pakistan would be delighted if history repeated itself on Sunday, having won this previous Champions Trophy encounter in Birmingham with four balls to spare. Rana Naved and Akhtar took four wickets apiece to restrict India, without Tendulkar because of a 'tennis elbow' injury, to 200. Pakistan slumped to 27 for three but Yousuf Youhana (later known as Muhammad Yousuf) saw them to victory with an unbeaten 81.

March 30, 2011, Mohali

India won by 29 runs

India won by 29 runs in a World Cup semi-final match in which Pakistan dropped Tendulkar four times during an 85 that also saw him survive two close LBW calls. Pakistan's chase slowed to a halt in the face of a tight fielding effort, with Misbah-ul-Haq criticised for taking 76 balls to make 56.

March 2, 2014, Dhaka

Pakistan won by one wicket

Pakistan won by one wicket. The green shirts appeared to be cruising to victory during this Asia Cup clash in Bangladesh when they needed 11 off the last 10 balls with four wickets in hand to overtake India's 245 for eight. But three wickets fell quickly and it came down to nine runs off the last four deliveries from Ravichandran Ashwin. But Shahid Afridi, living up to his big-hitting reputation, smashed the next two balls for sixes to seal victory.