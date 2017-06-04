Birmingham - Defending champions India will beaming to shut out off-field controversies when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy opener - a marquee contest where tension and drama is never in short supply.

One of the finest fast bowlers of current times, Mohammed Amir, would be pitted against the talismanic Virat Kohli in what could turn out to be a battle primarily between India's vaunted batting line-up and against Pakistan's potent bowling attack.

A line-up that boasts of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be intimidating for any bowling attack. But facing Mohammad Amir and an equally talented Junaid Khan in English conditions, despite Edgbaston showing signs of being a batting-friendly track, will be testing for the Indian batsmen.

In any case, Pakistan can be brilliant on a given day and rubbish on several others. For India, the bone of contention will be their bowling combination, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being the balancing factor. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are certainties. Umesh Yadav has more zip in his bowling after a successful Test season, but Mohammed Shami has a variety of skill in his repertoire to trouble the best batsmen.

With Pakistan's top-order full of right-handers, Ravichandran Ashwin will have a tough fight making it into the team in place of Ravindra Jadeja. Like it or not, an Indo-Pak match is a bit different from other cricketing rivalries purely due to its socio-political significance.

The current cross-border tension between the South Asian neighbours also adds its distinct colour to the historical rivalry in which India have come up trumps more often than not in global competitions. For cricketers, it's just "another match" but for the die-hard fans, a win is not everything but the only thing that they expect from their heroes.

India captain Virat Kohli knows more than a thing or two about how to win matches against Pakistan, but for skipper Virat Kohli, the tournament as a whole would test his maturity. The unsavoury controversy related to his speculated rift with chief coach Anil Kumble couldn't have happened at a more inappropriate time - just when India were going into an important ICC event.

But, the Indian teams of the past have shown that off-field issues becomes inconsequential, the moment they cross the boundary rope. Ironical as it may sound, the Pakistan team, which has always been controversy-ridden, has not had any major flare-ups till now to save enfant terrible Umar Akmal being sent back due to poor fitness.

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game. In batting, man-to-man, India have more experience and quality.

There is a vast difference in the experience of the two sides too. The fifteen players in the Indian squad have nearly twice the number of ODI caps, runs and hundreds as compared to the aggregate in the Pakistan squad.

While Rohit Sharma will be playing his first international match after more than six months, Shikhar Dhawan will look to relive his performance during the 2013 edition, when he was in the form of his life winning 'Man of the Tournament' award. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are proven match-winners on their days and on good tracks they can be bullies.

Cut to Pakistan, Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad are talented but they are not as prolific as the Indian duo as their averages of 38 plus and 33 plus will suggest. At No.3, there are no debates and the Indian captain already rates among the top four batsmen in world cricket along with Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

Babar Azam, with an ODI average close to 45, has been a terrific young prospect for Pakistan. However, the India match will not only test his technique but also his temperament in front of a packed-to-capacity stadium. Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are a few years ahead in terms of quality and execution compared to the opposition veterans Mohammed Hafeez and Sarfraz Khan.

It will be interesting if Yuvraj, who couldn't play the warm-up games, is fit for the 'Battle Royale'. In case Yuvraj is not fit, Dinesh Karthik will get a look-in. Pocket dynamo Kedar Jadhav will also face his first big test outside the sub-continent.

However it's the bowling where Pakistan may just have a slight edge as Amir, Wahab and Junaid are tough to face if there's cloud cover. But Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Shami and Umesh also combine to form a quality attack.

In all, it's advantage India despite the reported dressing room unrest.

Aamir may exploit Kohli's tendency to drive Through covers: Jaideep Ghosh

much-hyped Pakistan-India

ICC Champions Trophy match has grabbed the attention of the entire cricket-following fraternity and almost everyone is keyed up about the contest, scheduled for June 4 at Edgbaston. The match will also see some contests within the main game, with individual players matching wits and skills. Among them will be Virat Kohli and Mohammad Aamir. Kohli and Aamir had very similar beginnings as cricketers – they were both the young genius of their teams, a player who would carve the future of the nation’s cricket. But as time passed, Kohli began growing as a player while Aamir sadly fell victim to the lure of making easy money through dishonest means. But now he is back, a more mature man and in no way an inferior bowler. Kohli, on the other hand, is struggling as a batsman and has been since the Australia series. With Aamir’s ability to take the ball away from the right-hander and also swing it back in, from both over and around the wicket, he is definitely going to test Kohli. Kohli has this tendency to swing his bat at the ball outside the off stump, his hand-eye coordination leaving the footwork miles behind. That is the kind of stuff that the left-arm seam of Aamir is naturally keyed to take on, so this will be something that the Indian skipper will have to deal with.

How India or Pakistan fare may well depend on how India’s prime batsman or Pakistan’s main bowler fares in this key clash.

Five most heated moments



MORE VS MIANDAD

Javed Miandad acrobatically imitated an over-enthusiastic Kiran More during India vs Pakistan match in the 1992 World Cup in Sydney. More appealed for a run out leaping up and down that made Miandad furious. Miandad then turned towards More and the two exchanged a few words. The next ball, More again flipped the bails off but Miandad, who survived the run out again, this time imitated More jumping up and down.

AAMER SOHAIL VS PRASAD

Chasing 288 for a win in the quarter-final, Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail gave Pakistan a solid start. While Anwar fell for 48, Sohail continued with his aggression and probably paid the price of that. He hit Venkatesh Prasad for a four and signalled "go fetch that". A fired up Prasad clean bowled the Pakistan opener next ball and gave him a send off.

Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar

This incident is also not easy to forget if you are an Indian fan. India needed seven runs from seven balls and after finishing his over with a dot ball Akhtar went to tease Harbhajan as he completely missed the ball. In the next over Harbhajan slammed Mohammad Aamir for a six in the last over to lead India to victory.

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi

Gambhir makes the list against this time for an altercation with Shahid Afridi in what was one of the biggest cricket fights during an India-Pakistan match. After Gambhir played the ball down the ground, he went to take a single and ran into Afridi. That collision led to a heated argument between the two and a lot of insults were exchanged too. Both the players were fined by the match referee after the incident

Ishant Sharma and Kamran Akmal

The incident between Ishant Sharma and Kamran Akmal took place during a T20 match back in 2012. After getting out on a no-ball, Sharma almost got Akmal out the very next delivery and the two got into a war of words after that. The two players started yelling at each other and the umpires and the players had to step in and separate them.

HEAD-TO-HEAD



Total 132 matches

Pakistan 72

India 51

Champion Trophy 3

Pakistan 2

India 1

Match

starts at

2:30 pM

Edgbaston, Birmingham