BIRMIGHAM - The blockbuster contest between Pakistan and India at Edgbaston in the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy at Birmingham might well get washed out due to rain predictions in the English city of Birmingham. In a best case scenario, the billions of fans who are eagerly awaiting this encounter could expect a rain curtailed contest.

According to weather predictions, constant light drizzle is expected in Birmingham from 12 pm to 3 pm local time, smack in the middle of the contest. The forecast could obviously change but Birmingham doesn't have the best track record in terms of the weather. The first match in the city between Australia and New Zealand also had to be called off due to persistent rain delays. There are also predictions for scattered showers throughout the day in the city which could well frustrate both the teams, as well as the spectators sitting in the stadium as well as the millions watching the match on their television screens. It would certainly be an anti-climactic end to the most eagerly anticipated encounter in the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. A lot of hype has been built around the encounter as people do not get to witness the storied rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field any longer except the ICC events.