LAHORE - Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman Najam Sethi has said that cricket returns to its home in Pakistan when the final of the league will be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 5.

“This arena has its own history and status around the globe as Pakistan’s only cricket stadium which has hosted record number of games in all formats of the game,” Sethi said on Friday. “It will be delightful moment to see the return of cricket to its home during the mega PSL final and after this history-making event, Gaddafi Stadium will be hub of a major cricket activity once again,” he added.

To a query, he said that PCB and PSL authorities put in a lot of efforts to ensure that the PSL final would be held in Pakistan. “The PSL is successful story in all manners, it has added to the respect of Pakistan cricket and its successful final will help in reestablishing our status as a country capable of hosting elite cricket events at home and abroad,” said the PSL chief.

He said it was a big achievement on part of the PCB and the PSL authorities to turn the dream into reality to stage its final at Lahore. “When we started this league at off shore venue, UAE, last year and we had the plans to bring its final to its home, not in the opening year but in its second edition and we are thankful to God that this reality has come true,” he said.

Sethi said the PSL had given a new recognition to Pakistan which suffered a lot in past seven to eight years owing to security issues and suspension of international cricket deserted its grounds and people were deprived of watching foreign teams in action. “All that brought a negative impact on our cricket and now the PSL has infused a new life in our national cricket and obviously, next editions of the PSL will help in raising the overall standard of our cricket,” he maintained.

The PSL chairman said that it would be rare occasion after many years that a full house will be watching a cricket final and it is going to be a very important moment in our cricket history. Now everyone across the country is talking about the final and all are keen to watch it, some in the ground some at TV, but are all part of it and by that way, they will be contributing in the success of their own cricket event,” he said.

He expressed his thanks to the people of Pakistan for extending support to the PCB and PSL authorities for bringing back the final to Lahore and expressed the hope that next time, more matches will be brought to home soil.

Sethi said the PSL had climbed the charts in every possible way and was grabbing more eyeballs than any other cricket league, even the IPL. “The PSL has climbed the charts in every way. It is now grossing more eyeballs than any other league, perhaps even the IPL,” he claimed.