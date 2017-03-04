Lahore-Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his German partner Philip Petzschner moved into the semi-final of 500 series ATP World Tennis Championship in Acapulco city of Mexico.

According to Ehtesham Qureshi, father of Aisam, the Pak-German duo played well against the Spanish-Mexican duo of Santiago Gonzalez and David Marrero and outpaced them by 6-4, 6-2. Though Aisam-Philip got some resistance in the first set as they were level at 4-4 but then they displayed quality tennis and won the set 6-4. They played more aggressive game in the second set, and took it easily by 6-2. Aisam-Philip will now be up against top-seeded British Brazilian pair of Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.