Pakistan fast bowler and Peshawar Zalmi pace attack spearhead Wahab Riaz got emotional after winning last night's playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and on the prospect of playing the final in Lahore.

“It is a great moment for me because my father who passed away before PSL really wanted to watch this happen,” said emotional pacer.

“I wish he could have seen this, watch me play on home ground,” he added.

While talking to media after the playoff, the left arm fast bowler shared that he was talking to his family before the match and they urged him to do this for his father. “It is a great honour for me and I will do my best in final and after winning I will dedicate the victory to my father,” he added.

“If this would have happened in his life time, he would have been a very happy man,” concluded Wahab Riaz.

Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators in tomorrow's PSL final.