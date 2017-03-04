LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah Friday said that the high-alert was not only specifically for the PSL final as it was everywhere in the wake of incidents of terrorism.

“We are in a state of war due to the ill acts of terror and the high-alert will remain in place until our war against terrorism reaches to a logic end,” he told reporters after reviewing arrangements of the PSL final with Punjab chief secretary and Inspector General Police Punjab here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The provincial minister said that foolproof arrangements had been made to ensure the safety and security of the PSL finalist teams and the general public. “Civil administration and Police are taking stringent measures to ensure top of line security and Rangers and other law enforcing institutions are extending support to them,” he added.

Sanaullah said the safety and security of the general public was the top priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it. He said he had seen the full-dress rehearsal of the law enforcement agencies from Lahore Airport to the Gaddafi Stadium for providing security to the participating teams of the PSL final and excellent arrangements have been made in this regard. “Keeping in view all the arrangements and the level of the security, it is hoped that the final will be held in a successful manner,” he added.

The minister said PTI chief Imran Khan had given very illogical and irresponsible statements regarding PSL final, as a political leader should not have given such negative statements. “It is Imran’s personal decision, whether to witness the final or not,” he said.

To a query, he said the mobile service on the occasion of the final of the PSL would not be suspended and the closure timing of the Metro Bus Services had been extended till 01:00 am from 10pm to facilitate the general public.