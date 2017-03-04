ISLAMABAD-Al-rounder Ali Imran termed his recent visit to Sri Lanka with Test cricketer Imran Nazir Academy as highly successful, saying it will help his improve his game and skills.

Ali, who just turned 19 the other day, expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Friday. He said: “I managed to capture a whopping 13 wickets in only 5 matches with 4-22 as my best and I also helped Imran Nazir Academy win second international title in as many appearances. I can easily claim that I am a completely different player altogether. I am bowling with lot of pace and venom, while my batting also improved significantly.”

“When I took first international tour of UAE, I was finding it very difficult to adjust to the conditions, besides my bowling was not as accurate as it should have been. I was bowling short pitch and wayward deliveries, but I must admit that Rana Naved completely transformed me, now I am a completely different bowler now. I reduced my run up which helped me bowl well.

“It was tough battle in UAE, but in Sri Lanka, we faced top former Test players from India and hosts Sri Lankan teams. I took top batsmen wickets, which is really satisfactory and when Rana Naved appreciated my efforts and termed me as one of the talents to watch, the words mean a lot for me, I want to live up to expectations and deliver goods for country,” he added.

When asked whether he was disappointed over not picked in emerging category by any of the 5 teams involved in Pakistan Super League and find of PSL Shahdab Khan played under him in the inter-colligate championship from Islamabad, Ali replied: “Off course, being an Islamabad based player, I would have love to represent former champions Islamabad United, but every team had its own criteria of selection. I don’t mind as I am a fighter and my best wishes are with Shadab Khan and all other young guns, who showcase their skills in best possible fashion. My job is to keep on working hard, scoring runs and getting wickets while it’s the duty of Islamabad Region and selectors to see my real talent and select me.

“Islamabad Region president Shakil Shakih always provides countless opportunities to genuine talent, just like he gave me break and I made my Quaid-e-Azam Trophy debut for Islamabad Region and also played National One-Day Cup. Unfortunately, due to my international commitment, I had to depart early and could not play as much as I wanted to play for Islamabad in National One-Day Cup. I am looking forward to play leading role in the upcoming Patrons Trophy Grade-II fixtures and hopefully, catch the eyes of the selectors and also PSL franchise owners next year,” he added.

He said: “I have set my sights on helping Imran Nazir Academy to lift third international title as Imran Nazir is planning to take part in another international tournament in June or July this year. The long I get chances to play under top performers and those players, who had enjoyed huge international success, the better I would improve my game. I am working 8 hours daily in nets besides paying attention towards my studies.

“I can’t even think about playing cricket or focusing on my studies without the ever present figure of my father Ajmal Sabir, who is a passionate cricket promoter and he not only helps me but also other deserving players. I am also keeping eyes on next Quaid-e-Azam season, which will be the best in my life,” Ali Imran concluded.