Lahore-Jallo Gymkhana qualified for the 1st Nasir Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament final after scoring 6-run win over Ludhiana Gymkhana in the first semifinal played here at the Ittefaq ground.

Batting first, Jallo Gymkhana hit up 129-9 in 20 overs. Zafar Iqbal made 29, Azhar Waheed 21 and M Irfan 15. For Ludhiana Gym, Kashif Siddique grabbed 4-30 and Imran Ali took 2-34. Ludhiana, in reply, were all out for 123 in 19.2 overs. Ali Azmat slammed 44 while Adnan Butt 29 and Rizwan Ahmad 17. Zafar Iqbal claimed 3-22 while Imran Dogar and M Tanzeem took two wickets each. For his all-round display, Zafar Iqbal was named man of the match. Punjab Club, who have qualified for the second semifinal, are waiting for the winners of the last quarterfinal to be played between Prince Club and Township Whites.