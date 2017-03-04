Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has said party Chairman Imran Khan wishes that tickets of Imran Khan Enclosure at the Qaddafi Stadium Lahore should be given free of cost to cricket lovers.



In a statement today, PTI spokesperson termed sale of each ticket for Rs12,000 tin Imran Khan Enclosure is injustice to the cricket lovers and fans who desperately waiting to watch star cricketers in action in Lahore.

He said that cricket fans are reaching Lahore in large numbers just to witness the cricket stars in action.

Fawad Chaudhry advised the authorities to sell tickets of enclosure named after 1992 world Cup winning Captain free of cost, so that cricket entertainment and enjoyment of fans could be doubled.