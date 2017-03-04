After winning final play-off from Karachi Kings and qualifying for final of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the players and staff members of Peshawar Zalmi have reached Lahore today.

According to reports Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Hafeez and franchise owner Javed Afridi reached Lahore in morning today.

Rameez Raja, Azhar Mehmood and Waqar Younis also reached Lahore in the morning.

The sources have reported that foreign players including Darren Sammy and Chris Jordan, of Peshawar Zalmi will reach at night today. All foreign players of the franchise are coming to Pakistan for the match.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings in final PSL play-off in Dubai by 24 runs.

It may also be noted that due to serious hand injury the star player and hard hitter Shahid Afridi will not play final match as doctors have advised him 10 days rest.